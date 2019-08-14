"Boardgames made with Finnish sisu" Welcome to Mikugames!



Mikugames is a Finnish-Swedish boardgame company with its base in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Mikugames has so far released a monstergame-series, called The Finnish Trilogy 1939-1945® (2014) and a smaller independent game called TORNIO '44 (2015). To order the TORNIO '44 game, go to the Order menu. THE SOVIET 1941 THEATER OF WAR game has been cancelled.



Latest News Game Samples (click to enlarge) September 8th, 2019

This very Autumn it is the 75-years anniversary of the Lapland War. Therefore, Mikugames has a special offer during September, October and November (only). When ordering the ziplock version of the TORNIO '44 game, it is possible to get the boxed version instead for no additional cost.



August 14th, 2019

Almost 800 TORNIO '44 games have been sold so far! If you are interested in a copy, go to the "To Order" menu here to the left.











To News Archive









